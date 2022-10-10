Phillies-Braves 2022 NLDS: Tickets for Games 3, 4 sold out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.

Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.

We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.