How Philadelphia Phillies fans can help send the team's bat boy to the 2025 All-Star Game

Citizens Bank Park has been home to many All-Stars like Phillies World Series champs Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins.

Last year, the Phillies sent eight players to the Midsummer Classic. This year, Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber both earned trips to the All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

But the Phillies could be adding one more — and it's not a player who potentially got snubbed like shortstop Trea Turner or starting pitchers Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez.

The Phillies' final All-Star could be Adam Crognale, the team's bat boy.

Crognale is in his fifth season with the Phillies. He's become a star in his own right along the dugout.

And with the All-Star game in Atlanta next week, fans can help send Crognale there by voting, which ends on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

"Pretty unique thing MLB started last year, it's called the All-Star Ball Crew," Crognale said. "They combine good plays made by ball boys, ball girls. And this year, they included some bat boys, which is where I come into play."

Crognale was chosen as a finalist because of slick moves shown in a highlight reel put together by the Phillies.

"Because of a play I made a few weeks ago, Schwarber hit a chopper that was coming toward the dugout," Crognale said. "My instant reaction was to jump up and catch the ball, versus it going into the dugout or hitting someone not paying attention, and I mean, I made the play."

Having an opportunity to represent the Phillies on one of the biggest stages in sports is something Crognale is hoping for. Plus, maybe something even more important at the end of the year.

"I know I'm living the dream of some 8 or 10-year-old, or somewhere in that range, kid in the stands," Crognale said. "And even older than that really. It's a dream come true, I don't take it for granted. I want make it as easy as possible on the guys because deep down we want them to win and play well and hopefully bring home another championship."