Phillies get outfielder Pache from A's for minor leaguer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them.

Pache isn't long removed from being considered a top prospect. He was part of the trade that sent Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves last season.

Kevin Long has his work cut out for him with Cristian Pache. https://t.co/DcopSq8M3V — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 30, 2023

Pache is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but he's only a .156 hitter in his career over two-plus seasons. He'll be quite the assignment for Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long.

The Phillies opened a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list.

The A's got 23-year-old right-hander Billy Sullivan. He was signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and went 5-1 last season with Double-A Reading.