Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola will make his first minor league rehab start on Thursday

Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola will make his first injury rehabilitation start Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Worcester as he works his way back from a sprained right ankle and fractured rib that have sidelined him since May.

Nola threw batting practice on Friday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday the 32-year-old right-hander will throw about 60 pitches in the Triple-A game.

Nola hurt his ankle during agility drills on May 8. He made a pair of ineffective starts and was placed on the IL effective May 15. Nola threw a bullpen session on June 1 and felt sore a few days later. An MRI showed a stress fracture of a rib, Thomson revealed June 10.

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

On the IL for a physical injury for the first time since 2017, Nola was 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts and 49 2/3 innings.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos was out of the starting lineup Saturday, a day after getting hurt in the Phillies' 12-5 win over the Yankees.

"The last play last night, where he went back towards the wall, just kind of jammed his left knee a little bit," Thomson said. "He came in a little bit sore today, so keep him out, see how he is tomorrow."

Alec Bohm is to meet up with the Phillies on Sunday, travel with the team to Chicago and be evaluated.

Bohm broke a left rib when hit by a 92.2 mph Yu Darvish pitch at San Diego on July 12. The third baseman and first baseman returned July 18 following the All-Star break, then went on the injured list.

"Still a little bit sore," Thomson said.