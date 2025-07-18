The return of Aaron Nola? Phillies manager Rob Thomson reveals Nola will be throwing a bullpen session

The return of Aaron Nola is starting to ramp up.

With the second half of the season underway, Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed Nola will be throwing a bullpen session on Saturday. The plan is for Nola to throw two innings or 35 pitches. If all goes well, Nola will throw another bullpen session on Tuesday.

Nola hasn't faced hitters since he went on the injured list May 16. He first had a right ankle sprain followed by a stress fracture in his right rib cage that slowed his timetable to return. The Phillies aren't expecting Nola back until mid-August at the earliest, as the veteran starter spent the last week-and-a-half at the team's spring training complex in Florida continuing his rehab assignment.

"I think it's a little easier sometimes to go to the complex because there's more people there and there's more room," Thomson said on how Nola fared in Clearwater. "You're not on any type of time restraint. I think it just gives you the freedom to do more things and there's an abundance of hitters who you can throw to.

"I think he made a lot of progress when he was down there."

The Phillies gave Mick Abel six starts in Nola's spot before sending him down to the minors a week before the All-Star Break. Abel actually came up on June 1 in Nola's spot after Taijuan Walker filled in that fifth starter spot for a few starts. Abel was sent down on July 4 and Walker took the No. 5 starting spot.

Walker is set to pitch Saturday in the second game out of the break. It might not be just one go-around either.

"He's got the run here," Thomson said.

Andrew Painter's highly anticipated debut on pause?

The Phillies have been consistent with the July-ish timetable for top prospect Andrew Painter since last October, but his highly anticipated debut may be put on pause. Painter last started a game on Sunday and isn't scheduled to pitch until next Thursday, giving him an 11-day rest in between starts — as the Phillies planned around the All-Star Break.

"The stuff's good. The command isn't quite where it normally is for him," Thompson said. "You know, we'll just go start by start."

There are certain prerequisites for Painter to get called up to the big leagues. The Phillies have been consistent in their approach in not bringing Painter up based on merit. He'll have to earn his way into the rotation. Painter has started 16 games between Low-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, throwing 67.0 innings with 71 strikeouts to 21 walks and a 4.84 ERA.

In Lehigh Valley, Painter has made 12 starts in 55.2 innings, striking out 59 and walking 20. He's given up 11 home runs as opposing hitters have a .273 average against him. Painter has a 4.97 ERA.

"I've always said the whole time. He's gotta be healthy, and the thing is there's gotta be a spot there. So you know, I think he's gonna get to the point where he's Andrew Painter. I don't think he's quite there yet."

The Phillies are excited to get Painter in the major leagues, but aren't going to rush him. Once the command comes through, that timetable for Painter should be accelerated.