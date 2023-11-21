Philadelphia weather: When rain arrives after cold start in Pa., NJ, Del.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures start out in the high 20s and low 30s across much of our region Tuesday morning.

This chill will let up, but give way to increasing clouds and steady rain that only gets heavier into your evening commute.

Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for this rain's impact on your travel.

Here's what we're expecting.

The clouds will roll in after 9 a.m. into the early afternoon. If you're off work and need to get some shopping done or walk the dog, this is the time to do it - though you might want to bundle up.

Once we reach the early afternoon, we'll see rain across our region.

That rain will be steady and then get more intense after around 6 p.m. - intensifying further overnight until around 3 a.m.

By Wednesday morning, most of our region will have seen an inch and a half to two inches of precipitation.

We will wake up to some scattered showers Wednesday, but skies will clear early and then we'll have a sunny day.

Wednesday looks beautiful with a high of 62 degrees, and Thanksgiving is not looking too bad either. It will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Rainy afternoon and evening. High 50

Wednesday: Cloudy morning and sunny late. High 62, Low 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, not bad for Thanksgiving. High 55, Low 45

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 50, Low 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 41, Low 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 48, Low 27

Monday: More clouds. High 53, Low 38

