Heat, humidity return to Philadelphia region Thursday, tracking storms for the weekend. Here's the forecast.

Here we go, the heat and humidity are making a return on Thursday in the Philadelphia region after a nice mid-July break.

On Thursday, we warm to 90 again, and on Friday we'll be pushing 100, certainly reaching (and exceeding) when accounting for the humidity and the feels-like temps. Dewpoint temps will be going back into the mid-70s, so get ready to sweat when heading outside.

In addition, your air conditioning will likely be cranking back on — no more comfortable nights with the windows open — at least for now.

The next chance of storms arrives late Friday with the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.

At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has our region in a marginal risk for severe storms (1 of 5). By the weekend, it will again be unsettled. No organized weather systems are expected at this point, so we remain weather alert-free, but we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny. High 90, Low 68.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 97, Low 73.

Saturday: P.m. thunderstorm. High 92, Low 78.

Sunday: Shower, thunderstorms. High 87, Low 73.

Monday: Sun returns. High 91, Low 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 96, Low 75.

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High 90, Low 73.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast