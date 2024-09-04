Great stretch of weather continues in Philadelphia region Wednesday with mostly sunny skies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High pressure will be our dominant weather feature as we head through the rest of the work week, allowing for plenty of sunshine, comfortable temps and low humidity in the Philadelphia region.

Wednesday will feature another cool and crisp morning with a sunny and mild afternoon. A little more warmth will begin to return through the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be near or slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s by Wednesday into Thursday.

Not a drop of rain is expected for a majority of the week until late Friday when our next system moves in -- an approaching low pressure from the Mid-Atlantic will meet up with a cold front from the west.

At this point rain, it's looking more likely on Saturday, mainly afternoon and evening, as the front approaches. Temps will top out in the mid-upper 70s Saturday with mid-70s and clear skies on Sunday.

The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on the weekend changes, but for now, be sure to enjoy this awesome stretch of weather here in early September.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 80, low of 54, sunshine

Thursday: High of 80, low of 58, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 81, low of 64, rain late

Saturday: High of 77, low of 67, scattered showers

Sunday: High of 74, low of 56, rain clears

Monday: High of 77, low of 54, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 80, low of 56, partly cloudy

