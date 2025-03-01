Sunny, breezy with wind chill in teens and 20s in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Arctic air moved in, we’re back to a taste of winter, with lows overnight in the teens and 20s

Arctic air moved in, we’re back to a taste of winter, with lows overnight in the teens and 20s

Arctic air moved in, we’re back to a taste of winter, with lows overnight in the teens and 20s

The arctic air moved in, and after highs on Saturday in the 60s [even near 70 degrees in spots along the Jersey Shore], we're back to a taste of winter, with lows overnight in the teens and 20s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

There will be a few areas, like the Poconos, that will feel between -5 and 5.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This week ahead:

Bright sunshine returns on Monday, but the warmth will lag behind. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will be near 40.

By Tuesday, we are on the rebound to the mid-50s with increasing clouds ahead of a vigorous spring storm system. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night as a warm front lifts northward.

Wednesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day for the possibility of severe storms. Gusty southwest winds will push our temperatures to the mid-60s, and by evening, a strong cold front will bring strong to severe storms.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The Day 4-5 outlook from the Severe Weather Prediction Center includes a chance of severe storms over a large part of the East Coast, including our region. It is too early to determine any severity levels, but this is a good time to dust off your severe weather plan and have the family prepared as we head into spring.

Behind the storm on Thursday, we are 15 degrees colder, in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

On Friday, we hover near 50 with partly sunny skies.

Daylight savings time begins next Sunday morning, so flip the clocks ahead one hour next Saturday night and don't forget to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Cold, windy. High 37, low 21.

Monday: Sunny & chilly. High 41, low 22.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 57, low 29.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 61, low 44.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 50, low 48.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 52, low 32.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 58, low 42.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.