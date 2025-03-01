Crews respond to New Jersey wildfire in Pennsville Township, Salem County

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in Pennsville Township, Salem County, Saturday afternoon, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on social media.

In a post on X, NJFFS said about 25 acres are burning in the area of Fort Mott Road.

The NJFFS has fire engines and ground crews in response. The post also said 12 structures are threatened and there are no road closures and no structures evacuated at this time.

"Our Department and many, many others are currently actively operating at a large wildland fire in and around the area of Fort Mott State Park. The entire area is an active fire ground zone," the Pennsville Fire & Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

"Please stay a safe distance from any operations," the post continues. "We sincerely appreciate the concern for our community, the natural habitat, and the numerous dedicated emergency responders who are assisting on this event."

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.