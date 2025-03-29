Mostly cloudy weather with patchy fog and warmth in Philadelphia this Sunday. Here's the forecast.

We officially hit 79° in Philadelphia on Saturday! While a few areas were just slightly cooler, many were even warmer, with 82-85° highs just west of the city, in areas like Lancaster and Reading.

Overnight, we'll see mixed skies, light winds and patchy fog. This will reduce visibility, so be careful if you're out late or very early in the morning on Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The unseasonable warmth continues Sunday and Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-70s on both days. A few showers are possible Sunday night and Monday morning before a large and vigorous spring storm system arrives later on Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

NEXT Weather Alert issued for Monday afternoon through night for severe weather

This storm will bring severe weather, including tornadoes, to the states west of us.

CBS News Philadelphia.

By Monday, we are under a threat of severe weather late in the day through the night. Ahead of a cold front storms will develop with heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds. Possible impacts include travel delays, localized flooding, power outages, trees and branches down.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Currently, the Phillies' home opener at 3:05 p.m. looks dry, with the severe threat moving into the city after 6 p.m. However, that could change if the storm speeds up.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Our NEXT Weather Alert Team will continue to update you here, on TV, and streaming. Check back for frequent updates.

Behind the storm on Tuesday, temperatures will drop 20 degrees to more spring-like conditions in the mid-50s. Wednesday remains in the 50s and by Thursday, we rebound to the 70s with more showers on the way.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High of 74, low of 51.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms/Phillies home opener. High of 75, low of 62.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns. High of 56, low of 45.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun. High of 54, low of 37.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 77, low of 47.

Friday: Chance of showers. High of 68, low of 62.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High of 54, low of 50.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.