School closings, power outages, flooded roads across Philadelphia region after storms move through

Fast-moving thunderstorms packing heavy rain, high winds and pockets of large hail swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday night and Friday morning. The storms toppled some trees and scattered branches and debris, flooded some roads and knocked out power to a few thousand across the area.

Areas like Delaware County in Pennsylvania and Gloucester and Camden counties appeared to be the hardest hit, as storm damage reports came in through the morning.

Power outage numbers from around the region showed the most affected area was Delaware County. These numbers are current as of 8:30 a.m.

PECO - 6300 (5940 in Delco)

PPL - 1063

Delmarva - 61

PSE&G - 718

AC Electric - 958

Storm damage in Wallingford and Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania: Ridley and Wallingford-Swarthmore school closures

In Delaware County, the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District (WSSD) was closed due to the power outages in the area, Superintendent Jim Scanlon told parents and staff Friday.

"We are unable to get our buses to many of our neighborhoods due to road closures," Scanlon said.

The National Weather Service logged several storm damage reports from Nether Providence Township, which includes the Wallingford schools.

On North Providence Road, we saw a tree had knocked down power lines and blocked drivers from passing.

A downed tree fell on power lines on North Providence Road in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania after heavy storms moved through the Philadelphia region on Friday, April 4, 2025. CBS News Philadelphia

Elsewhere in Delaware County, Ridley High School closed early after a power outage.

"Due to a power outage, the Ridley High School will be closing at 8:20 AM today. All high school students will be sent home at this time," the school said on its website.

Storm damage in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

Several reports of damage came in from Gloucester Township, New Jersey as well on Friday.

Gloucester Township police said a large tree fell down and blocked access to Roberts Drive in the Broadmoor development in the township.

Several sticks and branches could be seen in the water-filled Chatham Drive in a photo the police department shared to Facebook.

Gloucester Township police

This is a developing story and will be updated.