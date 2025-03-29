Sunny, warm weather Saturday in Philadelphia before storms move in on Phillies' home opener day

Almost summer-like weather Saturday as we track severe storms on Phillies' home opener day

This weekend will feel almost like early summer with highs making a run into the 80s on Saturday and staying in the 70s on Sunday.

Nights will also be warm with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Pretty incredible, especially after the cold winter we had.

The average first occurrence of 80 degrees in Philadelphia occurs on April 12, so we'll be way ahead of schedule if the thermometer hits the 80 mark on March 30. Though that's nowhere near the record earliest of March 8 back in 2000.

Unfortunately, when temperatures surge so far above average, it's usually because there's a strong front coming quickly, and sure enough, that's what this pattern brings for Sunday and Monday.

Showers will approach Sunday evening along the first boundary, but likely won't amount to much. Monday may be another story and your NEXT Weather team has issued a weather alert already due to the possibility of significant impacts.

Breezy south winds will warm us to the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will trigger gusty to possibly severe storms late in the day and evening.

The timing couldn't be worse with the Phillies' home opener against Denver that afternoon at 3:05 p.m. There is a chance storms may hold off until later in the evening, but we'll be watching the timing and development of this front all weekend.

The main threat is heavy rain and damaging winds.

Behind Monday's storms, we dry out and drop 20 degrees to the 50s on Tuesday.

7-day forecast

Saturday: Summer-like! High of 83, low of 55.

Sunday: Clouds, showers. High of 75, low of 56.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High of 77, low of 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High of 57, low of 47.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 55, low of 35.

Thursday: Warming. High of 74, low of 43.

Friday: Showers. High of 75, low of 62.

