Warm but cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia area, scattered showers to end the week. Here's the weather forecast.

Cloudy Tuesday in store for Philadelphia area, wet weather on the way

The weather conditions will be relatively kind Tuesday to welcome back kids to school and adults back to work after a gorgeous Memorial Day in the Philadelphia area.

More cloud cover will blanket the Delaware Valley with skies ultimately becoming overcast. Despite the clouds, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Then get ready for a stretch of wet weather — rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday and lingers through the end of the week. Temps drop to the mid-60s Wednesday but rebound into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday with the chance for scattered showers each day through Saturday.

While the chances are low (about 20%), be on the lookout for the occasional thunderstorm as some humidity starts to increase with south winds.

At this point, it looks to dry out and warm up by the second half of the weekend with mid-80s possible by Monday of next week.

Back to the rain: There is some good news with all this. For the first time in more than eight months, the Philadelphia area is no longer under any drought scenario, and that doesn't account for the 1 inch or so we got last Wednesday and Thursday, so when the weekly drought monitor is released on Thursday, we'll likely have even better conditions.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 75, low of 55.

Wednesday: Rain likely. High of 63, low of 57.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High of 74, low of 58.

Friday: Scattered showers. High of 76, low of 61.

Saturday: Scattered showers. High of 76, low of 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 78, low of 59.

Monday: Warming up. High of 83, low of 60.