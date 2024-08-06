First of 2 weather systems to arrive Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two weather systems we're tracking this week each have the threat to bring heavy rain that could cause flooding in the Philadelphia region.

On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest, which will bring the threat of storms during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

The greatest risk of storms will likely be between 6 p.m. to midnight, but storms are possible outside of that timeframe. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and the possibility of gusty winds will accompany any storm. Some spots may see 1-2 inches of rain, but not everyone will get that much. It will depend on where the storms line up, but all locations have the possibility of heavy rain.

A flood watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, Burlington and New Castle Counties.

On Friday and Saturday -- and possibly Thursday if the storm speeds up -- we will likely see widespread flooding rain as the moisture from Tropical Storm Debby arrives in our area. An additional 2-4 inches of rain aren't out of the question and some models have far more than that. Damaging storms are possible as well during this time frame.

The biggest challenge will be to pinpoint where and when a majority of this will impact our area. Forecast models are vastly different at this point with one having most of the rain Friday night/early Saturday, while another is more Saturday/Saturday evening.

As for Debby, the storm will likely cause catastrophic damage in parts of the southeastern United States from Florida to the Carolinas with FEET of rain possible in spots. Combine that with the wind, storm surge and severe potential, it's a recipe for massive impacts that may last for weeks in some areas. That includes travel and includes us in the Delaware Valley

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted with constant updates throughout this busy week.