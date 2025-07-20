Picture-perfect summer days expected in Philadelphia this week. Here's the forecast.

Pleasant temps, less humidity in the forecast this week for Philadelphia area

After heat and humidity (along with storms) took the top headlines in weather in the Philadelphia region for a while, we're about to enter a much calmer, quieter and more comfortable stretch of weather heading into the new week.

A cold front will sweep past overnight, ushering in a cooler and drier air mass. By Monday morning, we will be much less humid with bright sunny skies to start and finish the day.

In fact, Monday through Wednesday will be the nicest of the summer so far with low humidity, sunny skies and highs only in the low to mid 80s.

By Thursday, we warm to the 90s again, and on Friday, it certainly becomes hotter and more humid.

The next chance of storms arrives late Friday or early Saturday, with next weekend looking more unsettled.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Stunning sun. High 86, Low 72.

Tuesday: Picture perfect. High 84, Low 65.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High 86, Low 65.

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, Low 69.

Friday: Hot and humid. High 95, Low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 92, Low 78.

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 75.

