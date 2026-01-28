Bitterly cold Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking potential for more snow. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be another frigid day with a high of 20 degrees and feels-like temperatures of 9 degrees.

Wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits this week, with morning chills below zero in many spots most days. Temperatures will likely not get back above freezing until Tuesday of next week, marking 10 days of subfreezing temps. We've only had subfreezing streaks longer than that six times since records have been kept.

NEXT big weather change

In addition, we are watching for the potential of another coastal storm this weekend. The good news, as we continue to dig out from this past weekend's storm, is that the potential for a major dump of snow around the city is diminishing with each model run trending a bit further east. However, we can't rule out the possibility of accumulating snow, even in Philadelphia.

As of now, the most likely scenario is that the storm will bring heavy snow to Virginia and the Carolinas, and likely at least brush the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore points with some accumulating snow.

The second most likely path based on latest model guidance would be fully out to sea and a complete miss for our area.

The least likely scenario, but still a possibility, is that the storm turns back into the coast and brings heavy snow to the city and nearby suburbs. As of now, the areas with the greatest threat to see any significant accumulation would be the farthest southeastern parts of our region before the storm zips off to the east.

This is a completely different type of system than what we saw this past Sunday.

With the track well off to the south and east, this will be all snow for anyone who gets precipitation. If the snow does make it into the city, it would likely be more reminiscent of two Sundays ago, when it snowed lightly all day and accumulated a few inches at most.

The best advice is to stay with the NEXT Weather team for frequent updates each day to plan and prepare for the weekend.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row. Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city.

The centers are free and open to the public. People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors. Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing. Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website.

The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

In Delaware, Code Purple Shelters can provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. Shelters for the state's counties can contact at the following numbers:

New Castle County – 302-652-8033

Kent County – 1-800-733-6816

Sussex County – 302-519-0024

Or call 2-1-1

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 20, Low 9

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 19, Low 3

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 25, Low 2

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, tracking snow. High 25, Low 15

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold start. High 31, Low 17

Tuesday: Thawing out. High 36, Low 19

Wednesday: Cold start. High 35, Low 15

