School District of Philadelphia, some archdiocesan schools return to in-person learning Thursday

After multiple days of remote learning, Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are heading back to the classroom Thursday.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Wednesday afternoon that students will return to in-person learning.

"Students who arrive late due to weather-related challenges will not be marked late, or will be excused if absent, upon receipt of a note from a parent or guardian," Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. "Staff who arrive late will be marked with an excused lateness. I encourage students, families, and staff to travel safely and with an abundance of caution tomorrow."

All Archdiocesan high schools and some parochial elementary schools in the city will return to in-person, according to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Some elementary schools will remain remote because of transportation issues in the city, the archdiocese said. They said families in the impacted schools will be notified if Thursday is a "flexible instruction day."

The announcement comes as many public school students continued learning from home for a third straight day Wednesday due to hazardous travel conditions from Sunday's snowstorm.

The Philadelphia School District kept classes remote, citing unsafe streets, sidewalks and ongoing challenges for drivers and buses. While some sidewalks outside schools appeared clear, many surrounding streets and walkways remained difficult to navigate.

Watlington said in a statement that hazardous travel conditions and lingering impacts from the storm prompted the decision to continue remote learning. Several parents and residents agreed with the move.

"It's hard to navigate those tight corners," parent Amy McKeon said. "With the buses, it's hard enough getting your kids to school, never mind in a snowstorm like this. I agree with it. I think they should be at home."

Residents said plowed snow left behind large banks of ice and snow that made walking especially difficult for children.

Fairmount resident Aidan Cooley said conditions would be especially uncomfortable for students walking long distances.

"I can just imagine them sitting there all day in their soggy shoes," Cooley said. "The roads are pretty rough, and crosswalks aren't very walkable."

City code requires property owners to clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours after snow stops falling. However, not all sidewalks and crosswalks met that standard, particularly where plows pushed snow onto pedestrian areas.

"They've got to keep the roads clear, but it kind of messes up the sidewalks," Fairmount resident Colin McKeon said. "If kids are walking by themselves and slip and fall, you never know what's going to happen."

Other residents said sidewalk clearing varied by property owner.

"Not everyone has done that," Fairmount resident Molly Grogan said. "Even crossing intersections is a little dicier or just not well shoveled out."

City officials have not yet responded to questions about whether the sidewalk clearing requirement applies to large snow piles left behind by plows.