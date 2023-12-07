Philadelphia snow forecast: Passing flurries Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With a warm front nearby and temperatures below freezing overnight, snow showers are likely Thursday morning to the north of Philadelphia, and will possibly drift south toward the city by midday.

While accumulations will be fairly low, some spots could pick up a few tenths of an inch, perhaps as much as a ½" in western areas.

We will see a mix of rain and snow. Snow flurries likely to transition to light rain in some areas before moving out in the afternoon.

Thursday's high temperature will reach 43 degrees with chills in the 30s, before temperatures rebound to the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Thursday snow forecast, Dec. 7, 2023

On Sunday we'll have highs in the mid-60s, but unfortunately the warm up comes at a cost. A strong winter cold front will blast across the region Sunday night. Sunday starts off mild and breezy but winds will pick up throughout the afternoon with rain overspreading the area late.

The heaviest precipitation will be late Sunday night into the overnight hours. Winds will likely gust upwards of 40 or even 50 mph and wouldn't be surprised to see a Wind Advisory issued (possibly a High Wind Warning at the shore).

We are on Weather Alert Sunday and Monday. Behind the front will be much cooler temps along with the chance of a few lingering snow showers.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Philadelphia 7-day forecast, Dec. 7, 2023

Thursday: High of 42, light snow and rain mix

Friday: High of 53, low of 32, turning sunny!

Saturday: High of 56, low of 36, mild and sunny

Sunday: High of 64, low of 41, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Monday: High of 46, low of 41, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Tuesday: High of 48, low of 29, mostly sunny and cool

Wednesday: High of 49, low of 32, mostly sunny and cool

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.