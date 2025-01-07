Blustery and cold weather continues in Philadelphia area, tracking the next chance for snow

The frigid, icy conditions will continue to be the dominating weather story around the Philadelphia region. Winds will gust 25 mph or more again on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Be sure to layer significantly if headed out for any extended period of time. The rest of the work week remains cold and windy but generally dry, with some sunshine likely each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a possible storm signal as a low will develop off to our south. Weekend model runs indicated the potential for this storm to come north as a Nor'easter and bring the chance of heavy snow, but the latest model trends keep most of the storm to our south, with an intensification happening too late for a major storm over our area.

These trends can still shift. With the potential for a storm nearby, your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring closely and keeping you prepared and protected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Blustery. High 32, Low 23

Thursday: Windy, cold. High 34, Low 20

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 36, Low 22

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 34, Low 26

Sunday: Sunny for Birds-Packers. High 38, Low 25

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 41, Low 23.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 39, Low 26.

