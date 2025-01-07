Philadelphia opens 20 new warming centers with city under "Code Blue" alert

Philadelphia has opened 20 new warming centers for people who need them during the city's Code Blue emergency.

While the snow has moved out, bitterly cold temperatures and biting winds have moved in.

Philly is currently under a Code Blue alert.

"This cold is not just uncomfortable," managing director Adam Thiel said, "it is deadly. It is dangerous."

The Juniata Park Older Adult Center is one of 20 warming centers opening in Philadelphia. The city has a website with a map of the locations. The centers are part of a new initiative to ensure that people experiencing homelessness and everyone else have a warm place to stay.

"I want to encourage everyone to use these centers," Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said. "Use them if you don't have a place to stay, use them if you're struggling and for some reason you don't have heat in your home."

The warming centers are open 24/7 and located in every council district.

Officials say 1,000 people took advantage of them on Monday during the snow.

"It's not just a warming center, but it also gives us access to be able to provide services and be able to provide intake for those who want it," Cheryl Hill, executive director of the city's Office of Homeless Services, said. "And we are able to provide shelter for those who want it."

Officials say 100 beds have been added in shelters to accommodate the growing need.

Blanca Torres-Kelmendi frequents the Juniata Park Older Adult Center and says it warms her heart to see the city's response.

"Our hearts break to see there were homeless people here," Torres-Kelmendi said, "but it was also a joy to be able to be in a place that they provide help for others."

The warming centers will be open during the Code Blue alert.