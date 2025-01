Feels-like temperatures don't get above 20 degrees in Philadelphia area on Wednesday We're tracking the possibility of snow this weekend in the Philadelphia area. In the meantime, brutally cold weather continues to grip the region, and a wind chill is making it feel even colder. The high temperature will be 31 but the wind chill will make it feel as much as 15 degrees colder. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kate Bilo has the full forecast.