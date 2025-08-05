Canadian wildfire smoke will make the Philadelphia region hazy again on Wednesday. Here's the forecast.

Canadian wildfire smoke will lend a hazy appearance to the sky, and high clouds blanket much of the Philadelphia region, which will filter the sun and slightly limit afternoon warmth again on Wednesday.

Couple that with an easterly wind, and a mostly cloudy sky, and the temps should only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. It's such a difference from what we experienced in July. In addition, the humidity levels will remain moderately low for this time of year, so at least that's a bonus.

Thursday brings brighter conditions as high pressure noses in from the northwest, and we'll start to warm up, with highs returning to the upper 80s by the weekend.

Other than a stray shower chance, mainly south of the city, we'll be on a fairly dry stretch to start August, with no significant weather maker in sight.

In fact, it's possible that we go a straight 11-12 days without measurable rain, making it one of the driest stretches of the year. Currently, that is 13 days in April. The NEXT Weather team will keep you informed of any changes.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clouds, haze. High 81, Low 69.

Thursday: Sun returns. High 84, Low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 64.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 63.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 89, Low 66.

Monday: Possible shower. High 90, Low 69.

Tuesday: Stray shower. High 90, Low 74.

