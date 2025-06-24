Beating the heat: Southwest Philly residents and nonprofit tackle urban heat island crisis

On a blazing summer day in Southwest Philadelphia, Irvin Caldwell has one goal: find relief from the heat.

"It's just hot outside," Caldwell said, as he rested beneath one of the few trees on his block.

Caldwell is a proud lifelong resident of the neighborhood, where the sun can feel unrelenting. "My family raised down here and everything else," he added. "You see where I'm at. Under the tree."

And it's no coincidence he's seeking shelter in the shade. Much of Philadelphia, especially neighborhoods like Caldwell's, is part of what scientists call an urban heat island, places where asphalt, concrete and buildings trap heat, making hot days even hotter.

Just around the corner from Caldwell's shady spot is a very different picture.

"It's the oldest surviving botanic garden in the country," said Caroline Winschel, director of development and communications at Bartram's Garden.

This 50-acre oasis in Southwest Philadelphia is a National Historic Landmark and, more importantly, on a hot day, noticeably cooler than the nearby streets. "Southwest Philly has less than 10% tree canopy outside of Bartram's Garden," Winschel explained. "Those blocks can be 20 degrees hotter on a day like today."

According to Climate Central, Philadelphia is officially categorized as an urban heat island where hard surfaces soak up and radiate heat, creating health risks that disproportionately affect lower-income neighborhoods. "It's a health issue," Winschel said

To address this, the City of Philadelphia launched the Philly Tree Plan in 2023 — its first-ever urban forest strategic plan. The goal: grow the city's tree canopy over the next decade and engage communities in protecting themselves from extreme heat.

"We're lucky we're standing in the shade," Winschel added. "But if somebody's at home, maybe they don't have air conditioning or they don't want to pay that high utility bill, they're really feeling the heat in those really hot, unshaded neighborhoods."

Bartram's Garden is partnering with the city and local residents to change that.

"We're working with a lot of our partners and our neighbors here in Southwest to plant trees on sidewalks and in folks' front yards, backyards," said Winschel. Their goal is to stretch that cooling greenery beyond park borders and bring lasting relief to communities that need it most.