Trash troubles continue in Philadelphia weeks after DC 33 strike ends

Regular trash collection resumed last week after the end of AFSCME District Council 33's strike, but Philadelphia residents have reported that bags and debris continue to pile up in their neighborhoods.

On Monday, part of 59th and Rodman streets was lined with bags of garbage and debris that neighbors said had only grown since the strike's start. While this spot was cleaned up in the afternoon, other people are still dealing with trash troubles.

"It's just a great feeling," William Walter said. "I can't describe it to you."

Walter watched as sanitation crews cleared the mound of trash that had been left around the corner from his Southwest Philadelphia home. Walter said that garbage started to pile up here during the strike and only continued to grow. He reached out to CBS News Philadelphia about the issue, and just a short time later, cleanup was underway.

"How good it felt for me to use my voice and a microphone to get it done," Walter said. "And I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart."

But this isn't the only spot in the city dealing with illegal dumping issues.

"This is right by somebody's house. We live here," Yolanda Murray of North Philadelphia said. "It's a mess around here, on mostly every corner."

Murray's North Philly home sits near multiple piles of dumped and rotting trash. She said she's now had to put rat poison out in her backyard.

"We literally see the rats running around," Murray said. "I don't go in my yard. I don't go in my yard at night."

Murray said she's tried to call 3-1-1 multiple times to have the trash piles cleaned up, but so far, it hasn't worked.

"Every two days, it's coming, they're coming, they're coming," Murray said. "We ain't seen nobody come."

Philadelphia Sanitation Commissioner Crystal Jacobs Shipman acknowledges illegal dumping has been a challenge as they play catch-up following the strike. Still, she said they're not turning a blind eye to it.

"As can be expected, the system is kind of overwhelmed at this very point," Shipman said.

CBS News Philadelphia showed Shipman photos of the issues in North Philly.

"Some of the photos that you actually captured, Dan, that you shared with us, those we should be able to respond to within three to five business days," Shipman said.

But with pests running around and a stench in the air, Murray's patience is running out.

"We should have it fair, just like everybody else," Murray said. "Come clean our neighborhood up."

Shipman said they've caught up on residential trash pickup and hope to do so with recycling by the end of the week. Meantime, they are working with police to catch and fine illegal dumpers. She said if you see someone in the act, call 911. If it's after the fact, call 311.