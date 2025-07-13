Philadelphia residents "relieved" as trash collection resumes Monday following strike

Trash pickup to resume in Philadelphia on Monday after strike

Trash pickup to resume in Philadelphia on Monday after strike

Trash pickup to resume in Philadelphia on Monday after strike

Trash collection in the city of Philadelphia returns on Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks after the end of District Council 33's strike.

In the city's Spring Garden section, neighbors are already prepared. Piles of trash bags and completely full bins could be seen on the curb. The neighborhood will be one of the first to have its trash picked up.

"I feel like everyone was kind of worried that the strike and the mayor wouldn't come to a conclusion as fast as it did, kind of glad, when I woke up to the news, I was surprised in a good way," resident Ally Darmo said.

"It's easy to take city workers for granted," Chris Plehal said. "The past week alone, the trash, the pool, the library, these are things me and my family use every week, and when they are not there, you feel it."

The 60-plus temporary trash drop-off sites are now closed across the city. And with operations back in full swing, the city is asking residents to only put their trash on the curb during their regular pickup day.

The city is also asking for patience this week due to heavier-than-normal volume. If you can't wait, the city said you can still go to one of the six sanitation centers.

"I'm so thrilled. Relieved," Innocence DeSantis said.

Some areas in South Philadelphia will also have their trash picked up on Monday. Neighbors living on Pierce Street told CBS News Philadelphia their block had more trash put out than normal because it wasn't being picked up during the strike.

DeSantis said she can't wait for the trash to be picked up.

"I'll be very happy," she said. "We had problems with racoons, possums, squirrels, cats [and] dogs, picking through the trash eating it."

While crews are out picking up Monday, DC 33 union members will also begin a weeklong voting process on whether to approve the tentative agreement with the city.

The results are expected to be released next week.