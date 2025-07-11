Dumpsters leave, cameras go up as Philadelphia phases out neighborhood trash drop-off sites

All across Philadelphia, many people were making their final tosses of trash into dumpsters scattered in neighborhoods across the city on Friday. The 60 neighborhood drop-off sites, set up during the District Council 33 strike, were often stacked high with bags of trash and other various pieces of discarded debris.

Now, mostly cleaned up at the sites CBS News Philadelphia went to on Friday, city officials say they'll soon be completely gone.

"By this weekend, all the dumpsters should be removed," said Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives.

With a tentative deal in place with DC 33, the city is phasing out the neighborhood sites and directing people to its six sanitation centers around the area. It's a sight few we spoke with will miss.

"No more trash, no more stinky, no more nothing," said a laughing Nina from Juniata Park.

"We survived. Philadelphia always survives one way or another," said Ed in the Northeast.

By Friday afternoon, the neighborhood site at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Queen Lane already had signs posted saying it was closed. But city crews were there working on the next phase of their plan: installing cameras to catch illegal dumping.

It's something Williams says city officials struggled to control in the midst of the strike.

CBS News Philadelphia

"People thought they had a free pass to do it," said Williams. "It was the right time because we didn't have the staff or the resources to be able to try to manage the amount of trash and stop people from bringing that trash in."

Over the last two weeks, CBS News Philadelphia crews found countless instances of televisions, couches, furniture, playhouses and more being tossed amid the mountains of trash bags at the neighborhood drop sites. And Williams says the goal of the cameras is to stop that from continuing.

The director says the cameras are the same that the Philadelphia Police Department uses, and they will be placed at most of the 60 neighborhood sites (some, he says, already have PPD cameras nearby). They will be monitored by the police department to ward off or catch people continuing to use the sites to discard their bulky waste.

"The last thing we want is to create problems around these locations and sites where people illegally dump," said Williams.

Williams says violators can be fined up to $5,000 per item, per incident if caught. He also didn't rule out going after people who illegally dumped during the strike, if they're presented with evidence.

All of this is building toward the city returning to a normal trash pick-up schedule on Monday. But Williams noted that in this case, normal is relative. With more than a week of trash built up in many areas around the city, he warns residents should expect some delays next week.

"We're gonna work tirelessly until we get completely caught up and back on a regular schedule, which should be the following week after that. Next week is going to be a little rough because the trash is going to be heavy," said Williams.