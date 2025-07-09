When will Philadelphia trash pickup resume after strike deal reached, and what do I do with my garbage now?

"When will my trash get picked up?" was surely the top question on many Philadelphians' minds after hearing the DC 33 strike, including sanitation workers, was over on Wednesday morning.

And now we know: regular trash pickup in the city of Philadelphia will resume Monday, July 14, Mayor Cherelle Parker and Director of Clean and Green Initiatives Carlton Williams said in a news conference.

Here's more about what to know about trash disposal in the city now that the strike is over.

Where do I drop off my trash in Philadelphia?

Remember those 63 temporary drop-off sites? Williams says those are being phased out and urges you not to bring your trash there.

Instead, you should bring your garbage to one of the city's six sanitation convenience centers. These sites were in existence prior to the strike, and you may have visited one before if you ever had to dispose of bulk items (the proper way).

You can see a map of the six sanitation convenience centers here on the city's website, Phila.gov, or check out the list below.

Through Friday of this week, July 11, these centers will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to handle extra trash. The centers will resume their regular schedule, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday.

Again, the city says you should no longer make use of the temporary drop-off sites within the city neighborhoods — "they are being transitioned out, shut down and cleaned up," per Williams.

Staff will be working around the clock in case some people do not get the message and continue visiting the temporary sites.

"We are in the process of transitioning back to a normal collection process," Williams said. "We're asking residents just a little bit more patience as we get back to a normal schedule."

City cautions against illegal dumping

Williams said residents may be concerned that illegal dumping will continue at some of the temporary sites.

"We are not tolerating illegal dumping, not then, not now and never will we," Williams said.

Starting Wednesday, cameras will be placed at all of the temporary dump site locations and "anyone who has the audacity to think that you're going to come in and dump in our city, you will be fined, $5,000 per item per incident, and if you use your truck, we will confiscate your vehicle to the PPA."

"We are not playing, you will not come in and take advantage of our situation and dirty up our city," Williams said.

He also acknowledged that some people are dumping trash at sites that were not part of the city's temporary drop-off options. Anyone who wants to report one of those sites should contact the city's 311 line and let them know the location, so Williams can get his team to clean them up.