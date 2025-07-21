Philadelphia's DC 33 ratifies new contract after tentative agreement. What's next?

Philadelphia's AFSCME District Council 33 ratified its new contract with the city, approving the deal that ended an eight-day strike.

The strike forced some city libraries and pools to close and halted trash pickup for more than a week, causing large piles of garbage to pile up at the city's temporary drop-off sites.

The deal grants 9% in raises spread out over three years, averaging 3% per year. The deal also comes with a $1,500 bonus in the first year. The city says the deal will cost $115 million.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has touted the 5% increase from the first year of her administration and said she'll have raised the DC 33 workers' pay 14% through her first term, a figure she notes is more than several of her predecessors.

The union represents about 9,000 blue-collar workers in multiple city departments, including sanitation workers, police dispatchers, maintenance workers at Philadelphia International Airport, and more.

Union members have mixed reactions to the deal

For the three-year agreement to be ratified, at least 51% of DC 33's members needed to vote in favor of it.

The deal offers considerably less than the 8% a year the union representatives came to the table seeking, a figure they later brought down to 5% a year.

AFSCME District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said the reception of the deal was mixed among union members.

"I don't know what's to celebrate," Boulware previously said. "The same people that were poor yesterday are still poor today."

However, Boulware said that he believes there are still more wins than losses for DC 33 members in the plan. He pointed to union negotiators fending off what he said were demands from the city.

In a three-page statement posted online, the union said it fought off attempts from the city to "seize control of medical claims payments" and add a surcharge for smokers. They also listed what they deemed "unacceptable" proposals to change sick policy and work rules.