What's next after deal to end Philadelphia strike, and will DC 33 members ratify new contract?

When is trash getting picked up in Philadelphia? Workers have piles and piles to deal with
When is trash getting picked up in Philadelphia? Workers have piles and piles to deal with 02:13

Representatives for striking Philadelphia municipal workers reached a tentative new deal with the city on Wednesday, Day 9 of a strike that halted door-to-door trash pickup, closed several municipal pools and left several other city departments without workers.

The deal grants 9% in raises spread out over three years, averaging out to 3% a year. Mayor Cherelle Parker has touted the 5% increase from the first year of her administration and says she'll have raised the DC 33 workers' pay 14% through her first time, a figure she notes is more than several of her predecessors.

Still, the tentative agreement is not a done deal — and is considerably less than the 8% a year the union came to the table asking for, a figure they later brought down to 5% a year. Members of DC 33 still have to vote on the deal, and are expected to do so in the coming days. It's not immediately clear when and where the vote will take place.

DC 33 President Greg Boulware exited negotiations around 4 a.m. Wednesday after about 14 hours and said he wasn't happy with the terms.

Still, workers have been told to return to work. 

Raymond Strickland and Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.

