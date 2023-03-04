Philadelphia students move to new high school after asbestos scare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An asbestos scare in a Philadelphia high school will force students to move to a new school next week. Workers found the asbestos during a routine inspection at Building 21 High School in West Oak Lane.

The school district says given the scope of the work that needs to be done, the Building 21 community will temporarily move to the Strawberry Mansion High School.

"I was surprised when you said it was shut down because it been going ever since I have been here for 11 years," one person said.

Building 21 Philadelphia is temporarily shut down.

The Philadelphia school district says asbestos was detected in the West Oak Lane High school after a routine inspection.

In an email to parents, the district says the auditorium has been sealed after sections of the walls in the balcony, stairwells, and projector room need repairs because the asbestos-containing plaster is damaged and flaking.

"It's sad really," one person said.

Building 21 shifted to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.

The district now says all students will move to the fourth floor of Strawberry Mansion High School while assessments, air quality tests, and repairs are done.

The district said Strawberry Mansion High School was the best option because it was used as a temporary school relocation site in the past and has unused classrooms, separate cafeteria space, and access to private bathrooms. School staff will monitor the hallways.

The school district said there were a number of factors that came into play while picking a temporary location. Those include:

Distance from the current school to minimize travel time for families and staff

The amount of space available so the entire school can stay together on the relocation site

The type of space available which looks at the classrooms and cafeteria to name a few

Separate entries and exits to maintain a safe and orderly school operation, especially when it's co-located with another school

Timely availability meaning it is ready for students

In the meantime, there is an open house at Mansion for families, students, and staff to preview the temporary space.

Students will begin class on Monday. There will be a two-hour delay to give teachers and staff time to adjust.