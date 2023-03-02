Asbestos found in Building 21 high school in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane, was shut down after asbestos was discovered, the School District of Philadelphia said Thursday.

Workers found damaged asbestos-containing plaster and paint during a routine inspection of the auditorium balcony and two stairwells. The areas were immediately closed to students and staff.

The school district said clean-up is underway and air quality will be monitored.

Building 21 shifted to virtual learning Thursday and will again be virtual Friday, the school district said.

In a statement, Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, applauded the district's quick response.

"Yesterday afternoon, I spoke with Dr. (Tony) Watlington and was grateful for not only his outreach but the district's immediate response to this emergency," Jordan said in the statement. "This situation underscores the urgent need for facilities funding and the importance of a comprehensive plan to address a years-long facilities crisis."

"We were in Harrisburg yesterday lobbying for real investment in infrastructure -- we know the money is there," Jordan added. "The courts have affirmed what we've known for years -- the state has shirked its constitutional and moral obligation to fully and fairly fund our schools. A school closing due to toxic asbestos is just one more disgraceful reminder of the impact of this neglect."