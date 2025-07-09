Is DC 33's tentative agreement with Philadelphia a "good deal"? Rutgers University labor historian explains.

Labor historian says DC 33's tentative deal with Philadelphia is probably best they could get

After more than a week of trash piling up, closed pools and other services halted, AFSCME District Council 33 agreed to a new tentative contract with the city Wednesday morning, ending Philadelphia's largest municipal union's strike.

In the hours after the strike ended, Mayor Cherelle Parker celebrated the labor agreement. The mayor's victory lap comes before the union gathers to vote on ratifying the deal. The union has yet to issue a timeline on when members will vote to approve the agreement.

Francis Ryan, a professor at Rutgers University and a labor historian, has been researching Philadelphia unions for years. He said DC 33's deal was probably the best one it could get.

"I think that overall, it's a good deal," Ryan said. "It's something that in today's political climate, there is no money coming from Harrisburg, and no money certainly coming from Washington, D.C."

However, when DC 33 President Greg Boulware walked out of the Community College of Philadelphia's campus in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, he was frustrated with the negotiations. Boulware said he wasn't "happy or satisfied with the outcome."

"He's able to really connect with members and also to the public," Ryan said. "I think his frank assessment is his own disappointment and his understanding that he needs to now go back to the members."

All 9,000 members of DC 33 must now vote to officially approve the contract.

Ryan said it's unusual for union members to reject agreements after their leaders break down what it includes.

"It's unusual for contracts to not be accepted by their membership after union leaders explain to them the conditions and terms," Ryan said. "But I'm not able to predict what they're going to say. I know from looking at social media that there seems to be some disagreement about whether or not they should ratify this agreement right now."

If DC 33 members vote against the deal, Ryan said negotiations could resume and the strike could restart.