Philadelphia turns green for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade: "I feel like I'm back in the old land"

A sea of green filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday as thousands gathered for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. It is the second-oldest parade of its kind in the United States.

The long-running tradition dates back to 1771, making it older than the United States itself. The parade marched down Market Street with bagpipe players, traditional Irish dancers and colorful floats celebrating Irish heritage.

"This is my first time," 9-year-old Adelena Toner, from Northeast Philadelphia, said. "My aunt and my cousin are Irish dancing."

CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden and Marcella Baietto co-hosted the parade, while former anchor Jim Donovan showed his festive spirit with shamrock socks. Donovan is a member of the St. Patrick's Ring of Honor, which recognizes those who have made a lasting impact on the Irish community in the Philadelphia region.

For many in attendance, the day was also about celebrating Irish pride and heritage.

"We're celebrating America 250 this year, and that's something I think is really important," Megan Brugnoli, from Old City, said. "The pride that the Irish people, the diaspora have in the United States is really incredible."

Organizers and attendees said the parade's deep history, along with the community that gathers each year, is what keeps the tradition strong.

"I'm enjoying all the performances," Mike Wenclawiak, from Collingswood, New Jersey, said. "The kids coming out and doing everything has been really cool to see too."

One of those performers was the granddaughter of 83-year-old Sally Hally. Hally emigrated from Ireland decades ago and said attending the parade has become a family tradition.

"Just the fun of it," Hally said when asked what keeps her coming back. "I feel like I'm back in the old land."

The parade honored the resilience of Irish immigrants who came to the United States in search of a better life.

Grand marshal Dan Hilferty said leading the parade in Philadelphia carried special meaning.

"For me to be grand marshal is such an honor," Hilferty said. "St. Patrick's Day represents a place where people can come to grow and prosper not just for themselves, but for their families."