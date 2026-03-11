Philadelphia prepares for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade: "This is just an amazing event"

The city of Philadelphia is preparing to celebrate its rich Irish heritage at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade this weekend. The parade will air on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. on PHILLY 57 and streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

On Tuesday at City Hall, there was the Friendly Sons and Daughters Wreath Laying Ceremony at the plaque, which commemorates Irish men who risked their lives and fortunes for American independence.

"As we lay this wreath, we honor not only the names cast in bronze but generations of men and women past and present, all which are included here who faith and determination helped shape this city and this nation," Therese Flanagan Murtagh, the president of Friendly Sons and Daughters, said.

Right after, there was a flag-raising ceremony followed by the Mayor's Proclamation.

"The first woman in 341 years to officially proclaim Sunday, March 15, as St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

The fun continued Tuesday night inside the Crystal Tea Room for the Grand Marshall Dinner and Ring of Honor Sashing, where those who contributed to the Irish community are honored, including longtime CBS News Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan.

"My grandparents came to this country with 20 dollars in their pockets, and here goes the tears," Donovan said. "This is just an amazing event and I hope everyone tunes in on Sunday for the parade."

But if you can't, CBS News Philadelphia Investigative Reporter Joe Holden is the host of the parade, helping to bring the celebrations and stories to viewers who can't be on the route.

"My family from Donegal in Dublin would be over the moon about this moment for me, for sharing your stories," Holden said.

Dan Hilferty will be leading the parade as the Grand Marshall.

"The first St. Patrick's Day parade was in 1771. 1776 is when our nation was formed, so it's been around for a long time," Hilferty said. "It's very exciting and very much part of the fiber of who we are."

Organizers said they are thrilled to see the city come together for the parade and excited to see everything from the music and the performers.

"Our St. Patrick's day parade is a testament of pride in our origins and contributions to the United States of America," Sister James Anne Feerick, the chaplain of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, said.