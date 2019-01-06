Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and The CW Philly, and in November 2022 he was named chief investigative reporter/anchor.

The Delaware County native has previously been with WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh where he covered, among other high-profile stories, Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia. He was also an investigative reporter for WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton market, at WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Va., and an assignment editor at WPHL-TV in Philadelphia.

Joe has a track record of holding public officials accountable and breaking numerous stories involving political corruption and environmental issues, including stories connected to the reputed Kids for Cash scandal in Luzerne County and how public boards handled the rise of the Marcellus Shale industry in Susquehanna and Bradford counties.

Joe attended St. Laurence Parochial School in Upper Darby and Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill. He is a 2002 graduate of Cabrini College where he was the editor in chief of the college newspaper, The Loquitur, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and communication. As a teenager, he was choir director and organist at St. Donato Parish in Overbrook and later, director of music at St. Charles Borromeo in Drexel Hill. His love of music helped pay his way through college.

Joe and his wife, Kelly, have three children.

Get the latest from Joe on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.