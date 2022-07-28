https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2022/07/Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia.

She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

Previously, She spent time in the capital city of Springfield, Ill., where she anchored and reported the evening shows for Fox Illinois. Her work there led to her nomination for Best Anchor by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Marcella was part of the first wave of young journalists to graduate during the pandemic from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2020. In four years, she graduated as the school's Outstanding Graduate Dual-Degree Student earning both her Masters in Mass Communication and Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism.

The highlight of her time with CBS News Philadelphia so far has been getting the chance to cover the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while reporting from her hometown of Phoenix, Ariz. She's covered everything from immigration law, political corruption, extreme weather to feature and technology stories. Regardless of the assignment, Marcella is willing to take it on.

Marcella is passionate about teaching others about the importance of media literacy and the ongoing problem of misinformation. She's also an avid puzzler and traveler. She hopes her work in Philadelphia will give a voice to those in need while connecting the community with solutions to their everyday issues.

Follow Marcella on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.