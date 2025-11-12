CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan announces retirement after more than 2 decades of service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PHILADELPHIA — Nov. 12, 2025 — After more than 20 years of dedicated service to CBS Philadelphia and an award-winning career spanning nearly four decades, Jim Donovan, anchor of CBS News Philadelphia's morning and noon newscasts, has announced his retirement. His final broadcast will be Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

A 15-time Emmy Award winner, Donovan joined CBS Philadelphia in 2004 as the station's "On Your Side" consumer reporter. In 2016, he took the helm of the morning newscast, helping to relaunch and grow one of the region's most-watched programs. His coverage of Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia in 2015 remains one of his most memorable contributions.

"Jim Donovan is a Philadelphia institution," Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, said. "His passion for advocacy, his commitment to our viewers and his ability to connect with the community have made him a trusted voice in homes across the region. We are grateful for his leadership, his heart and the legacy he leaves behind."

Donovan's career began as an intern at WWOR-TV in New Jersey and took him from CNBC to WGHP in North Carolina, WBNS in Ohio, and finally to CBS Philadelphia, where his consumer reporting helped thousands of viewers resolve issues and recover funds. His work has earned national recognition and deep respect from colleagues and audiences alike.

"I've had the privilege of living my dream every single day," Donovan said. "From the newsroom to the anchor desk, and from the streets of Philadelphia to 55 countries around the world, I've been blessed with a career that's been both meaningful and joyful. I'm grateful to my CBS Philadelphia family and to the viewers who welcomed me into their homes each morning."

CBS Philadelphia will celebrate Donovan's career with special on-air tributes during his final week, December 15–19.

