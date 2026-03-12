Dan Hilferty's latest title, grand marshal of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, may be most cherished

Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, is a husband, father and grandfather and a respected and influential business leader. This Sunday, he's about to take on an especially significant role.

"I can honestly say this is one of the greatest honors that's come my way," Hilferty said. "Joe, I was so excited. I take my Irish heritage seriously."

Hilferty was modest about his latest title, grand marshal of Philadelphia's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade, during his interview inside his office at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

His family roots trace back to County Donegal and County Mayo.

"My guess is that in true Irish tradition, my grandparents and great grandparents would be thrilled," Hilferty said. "And as hard as it is to leave and come to this new place called America, they would be pleased we haven't forgotten and that we still have those ties back to things that were important, the hills of Donegal and in Mayo."

Karen Boyce McCollum is president of the St. Patrick's Parade Board. She said in choosing Hilferty, all the boxes were checked.

"He has reached such an amazing level of success," Boyce McCollum said. "He has used all of his talents and all of his successes to do good. To do good with our faith in our Catholic community, to do good with our Irish communities and what he supports, and I just think that's amazing."

Parade organizer Michael Bradley said Hilferty's work made him a top contender.

Consider his contributions to the 2015 World Meeting of Families, which welcomed Pope Francis to Philadelphia, as well as leading the city's successful bid to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I think it's outstanding," Bradley said. "He is an outstanding choice, and we are honored to have him."

Hilferty joins a distinguished group of grand marshals, all honored for their dedication to spotlighting their Irish heritage.

"When you think about a world-class city, you think about all those types of people who have come here and made it their home," Hilferty said. "Well, the Irish are right at the top of the list."