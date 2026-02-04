Watch live: Philadelphia launches paid work program to help clear neighborhoods of snow and ice

As Philadelphia continues to dig out 10 days after a storm that dropped the most snow in a decade, the city is now planning to ramp up its snow removal efforts even more.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Cherelle Parker will announce more details of a same-day work and pay initiative to help clear out the city's streets and sidewalks.

In a news release, Parker's team said the workers hired for the initiative will focus on ADA ramps and areas near recreation centers, schools and commercial corridors.

Parker will hold a news conference at a rec center in the Rhawnhurst section of the city and plug the program that her team says "prioritizes accessibility, safety and rapid response citywide."

Earlier this week, Parker announced 300 "ambassadors" would be brought in to help clear out residential areas in particular.

On Tuesday, the city asked drivers to move their cars off a stretch of South Broad Street as loader vehicles got to work picking up mounds of snow and dumping it into heavy trucks.

For some residents, the help digging out is sorely needed.

"They neglect us," Yolanda Smith, a North Philly resident said. "Mayor Parker said she's getting it all up, can she please help us in North Philly, Germantown and Erie Avenue? Can she please do us?"