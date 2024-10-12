Philadelphia weather this Saturday is headlined by sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s

Flip-flop weather has returned with a fabulous fall warm-up for the weekend. Skies will be sunny and highs will range from upper 70s on Saturday to low 80s on Sunday. It's a perfect pair of days to put up Halloween decorations or head to the pumpkin patch.

If it's fall foliage you want to see, then take a short drive to the Poconos or parts of the Lehigh Valley, where leaf colors are reaching moderate to high color.

High pressure is the dominant feature for the region keeping us dry and unseasonably warm Saturday and Sunday.

Balmy for the Birds

This will mean great weather for the Eagles game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff Sunday is at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns and conditions will be in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday night the low-pressure system previously mentioned will sweep its associated cold front across the region, offering up a small chance of a few stray showers across the region of the region going into early Monday morning. Right now, it appears that the small chance of rain should clear out of the region for the morning commute Monday morning.

By Sunday evening clouds will begin moving in ahead of a cold front from the west. That front may trigger some isolated showers and a thundersorm or two on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Feeling more like November next week

By Monday you will need to locate the fall coat because the coldest air yet this season arrives behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper 50s by Tuesday. Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s but the entire week ahead will be cooler than average.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday, turning sunny Monday afternoon through Friday.

It'll then get a little cooler into Wednesday when low temperatures bottom out in the low 40s with highs only in the mid-upper 50s. The last time the Philadelphia area had high temperatures in the 50s was May 12 when the high temperature was 56 degrees. The average first day that temperatures stay in the 50s is Oct. 10. So, this true sampling of fall is actually right on cue.

Those conditions will not help what is quickly coming a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny. High 76, Low 53.

Sunday: Warmer. High 79, Low 54.

Monday: Cooler. High 66, Low 60.

Tuesday: Chilly, sunny. High 59, Low 44.

Wednesday: Cool, sunny. High 58, Low 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 45.

