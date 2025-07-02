Philadelphia road closures scheduled in Center City, Old City for July Fourth events

Wawa Welcome America still on despite strike in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is gearing up for a busy few days celebrating July Fourth. From music and celebrations in Old City to fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Independence Day.

City officials say all events in the Wawa Welcome America Festival will go on as planned even if city workers in AFSCME District Council 33 remain on strike. Negotiations to resolve the strike are ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here's what you need to know about the schedule and road closures in Philadelphia this week.

Wednesday road closures

The U.S. Army Field Band is set to perform Wednesday evening at Independence Mall as part of the Independence Concert Series Stage presented by Visit Philadelphia. The War and Treaty will also be part of the concert.

These road closures and restrictions are scheduled for Wednesday:

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A northbound traffic lane on Market between 5th and 6th Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pedestrian sidewalk closed on north side of Market Street

Thursday road closures

The concert series continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with the Philly Pops performing at Independence National Historical Park. Singer-songwriter Ben Folds is also set to join the orchestra. These road closures will be in place Thursday:

A northbound traffic lane on Market between 5th and 6th Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pedestrian sidewalk closed on north side of Market Street

In preparation for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on Friday, 6th Street will be closed between Chestnut and Walnut streets from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday as well.

Friday road closures

The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday is scheduled to include remarks by Mayor Cherelle Parker and the presentation of the One Philly Award and the Wawa Foundation Hero Award, along with musical guests DJ Diamond Kuts and Suzann Christine.

For the ceremony, these road closures are scheduled:

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street for stage removal on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salute to Independence Parade begins Friday at 11 a.m. The route starts at Independence Hall, turns right on 6th Street, turns left on Market Street, goes around City Hall and ends at Broad and Arch streets near the Pennsylvania Convention Center. These are the road closures for the parade:

2nd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3rd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 6th Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These roads will be closed Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the parade ends:

5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

13th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Boulevard between Market Street and 15th Street

North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine Street

South Penn Square from S. Broad Street to East Market Street

East Market from 5th Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 13th Street and Broad Street

Strawberry Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Bank Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Philadelphia July Fourth celebrations conclude with a party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday. That event includes a concert featuring LL Cool J and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan and fireworks.The night begins with performances by JoJo and Alvaro Diaz.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., and fireworks are slated to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Gates for the concert open at 4 p.m. All guests must enter at Logan Circle at 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway through the secure checkpoint, including magnetometers. Bags and beings are subject to search.

The event is free, and tickets are not required.

The following road closures are scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Friday and end at 2 a.m. Saturday:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound sff-ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

These closures are in place from 5 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

These streets will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

These streets will close from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

These roads will close from 8 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

Changes to SEPTA bus routes

These SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday: 4, 5, 7, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124 and 125.

These routes will be detoured from 3 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday: 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49.

Check SEPTA.org and NJTransit.com for full details on public transit changes.