Wawa Welcome America on Fourth of July will go on as planned despite Philadelphia municipal workers strike

Wawa Welcome America still on despite strike in Philadelphia

The stage is being built, and it's calm before the concert.

Come Friday, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia will be packed for the Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks spectacular.

"Philadelphia owns this day, it's really important to our residents and community, but also a time that visitors enjoy being in Philadelphia," Angela Val, the president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said.

In the middle of all the fun, District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest municipal workers' union, is on strike.

Visit Philadelphia said its responsibility is to make sure visitors know what's going on in the city.

"We have said to everyone is that it is the right to strike, and that we ask for people's patience, and let them know that Welcome America is still happening. And that hotels, restaurants and are still open," Val said.

The concert and fireworks celebration attract people from all over.

The city wants residents and visitors to know the party on the Parkway will go on.

"We will be on the Parkway all day on the Fourth of July. All Fourth of July festivities will go on," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Parker spoke at a press conference in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. She said the city has contingency plans in place to manage the strike changes.

"I think that kind of plan really gives people the confidence that they can come here to the city and still enjoy themselves, even though there may be a strike going on," Val said.

Val said she, too, wants people to know that the Wawa Welcome America is still happening and it's safe to come downtown.

"Two things can be true at once," Val said. "We can have some of the city strike, and we can still have a good time and go about our lives," she said.