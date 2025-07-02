Fourth of July parades, fireworks shows in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware

Hopefully, you've broken out your best red, white and blue, because Fourth of July celebrations have already begun in the Philadelphia region.

If you're planning to be in the Delaware Valley this weekend, we've got you covered with plenty of options for how you can spend your holiday.

Here's a list of fireworks shows and parades happening this July 4 in our region.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

July 4: Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America festival is going out with a bang – literally – with its July 4th Concert and Fireworks show headlined by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan.

The concert, which also features performances by JoJo, Alvaro Diaz and DJ Z-Trip, will be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and kick off at 7 p.m. The excitement continues as Philadelphia's largest annual fireworks display casts into the night sky over the parkway at 9:30 p.m.

Entry to the July 4th Concert and Fireworks show is free; gates open at 4 p.m. All guests must enter Logan Circle at 20th Street through a secure checkpoint, according to the Wawa Welcome America events page.

fireworks Katrin Ray Shumakov / Getty Images

King of Prussia

July 4: A carnival, concert and fireworks – oh my! Upper Merion Township is back for another year with its annual July 4th Celebration, which will be held at Heuser Park in King of Prussia. The fun begins with the carnival, which is open from 3-10 p.m. Food trucks will keep visitors fed beginning at 4:30 p.m., then Plush will take the stage for a concert at 5 p.m. The night will be capped off with a fireworks show beginning approximately at 9:15 p.m.

Abington

July 4: Abington Township will host its Grand, Glorious, Patriotic Parade beginning at 4 p.m. and will last around two hours. The parade will run east down Jenkintown Road from Roslyn Avenue to Easton Road, turn right and run south down Easton Road from Jenkintown Road to Waverly Road.

The township's America the Beautiful Aerial Fireworks Spectacular will be held at Abington Middle and Senior High Schools, beginning at 9 p.m. Guests are advised to come early because local roads will be closed to traffic.

Aston Township

July 4: The patriotic celebrations continue in Aston Township. Beginning at 7 p.m., The Big House Band will perform at the township's amphitheater behind the Community Center. Then a fireworks display will begin shortly after the band wraps up around 9:30 p.m., at Sun Valley High School.

Food trucks will also be nearby during the celebration, so don't forget your appetite!

Allentown

July 4: Cedar Beach Park will be home to Allentown's patriotic party this July 4 with festivities running from 12- 10 p.m. Guests are sure to enjoy some family-friendly games, interactive activities, food trucks and live entertainment all afternoon, leading up to the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Bethel Township

July 3: Bethel Township will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at the Bethel Springs Elementary School in Garnet Valley. The annual fireworks display is set to begin at dusk.

Bethlehem

July 4: Bethlehem's Fourth of July celebration includes everything you could possibly ask for: fireworks, face painting, food trucks, musical performances and more! The city's lineup of Independence Day activities runs from 3 p.m. until late in the evening at the SteelStacks campus.

Live music fans will be pleased as an array of performances kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and goes until midnight. Those who are there solely for the fireworks can take in the bright sight beginning at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Clifton Heights

July 4: Independence Day festivities start early in Clifton Heights! From 8 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be a Fourth of July Flea Market. Around 10 a.m., a parade will take place with award presentations beginning approximately one hour later at 11 a.m.

Then, hours later, a fireworks show will seal the deal. Residents can watch the fireworks from any home in town, just not the new middle school, due to construction, according to a flyer about the event.

Conshohocken

July 3: The borough's annual fireworks display will be fired off from Sutcliffe Park beginning at 9 p.m. The park will be closed to the public due to safety precautions; however, residents can see the grand display from many areas throughout Conshohocken.

July 4: The Soap Box Derby, a 50-plus-year tradition, will kick off Conshocken's day-of Fourth of July celebrations at 8:30 a.m. The race will go down Fayette Street from 8th to 4th Avenue.

Drexel Hill

July 2: Food, fireworks and fun – three of our favorite words! Upper Darby Township is hosting its fireworks show on Wednesday at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill. The show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Guests can bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the show comfortably.

Langhorne

July 4: Langhorne residents and Sesame Street fans can see Independence Day fireworks at Sesame Place! The "C... is for Celebrate" fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Narberth

July 4: Narbeth's July 4th Family Fun and Fireworks hosts a variety of daytime events from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., including a baby parade, carnival, games and pie-eating! The festivities continue at night with a concert, food vendors, and a fireworks show from 7-10:30 p.m.

Phoenixville

July 5: Get ready to dance the night away this Independence Day weekend! A community dance party will be held at the Recreation Center, where guests can get a pre-fireworks show dinner from local food trucks. The fireworks display will begin right after the event. The festivities run from 5-9 p.m.

Ridley Park

July 5: Ridley Park will host multiple events this Fourth of July weekend, beginning Saturday, July 5. The day kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., games at 11 a.m. and concludes with fireworks at dusk!

Upper Chichester

July 5: The township's Fourth of July celebration is a BYOLC/B kind of event – AKA bring your own lawn chair or blanket! Enjoy food trucks and fireworks on Saturday at the Upper Chichester Municipal Complex.

Food vendors will be open to the public at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at dusk.

South Jersey

Camden

July 4: Camden's Freedom Festival and Concert on the waterfront will be South Jersey's main event this Fourth of July. Matt Cappy & Friends will kick off the 2025 Freedom Festival at 6 p.m. Then the Spinners, famous for their six decades of music with hits like "I'll Be Around" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," will take the stage at night. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to perform on the Roland Traynor River Stage at Wiggins Park at 8 p.m.

After the concerts conclude, you'll want to stick around because the fireworks spectacular is set to begin at 9:30 p.m., lighting up the night sky over the Delaware River to conclude the Independence Day celebration.

Audubon

July 4: The patriotic party continues in Audubon with their Independence Day Parade kicking off from Amherst Road and Harvard Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Then, afterward, Audubon High School will host family-friendly athletic games on their football field around 10:45 a.m. Followed by an open house at the Audubon Fire House at noon.

July 5: You didn't think the celebrations were over yet, did you? On Saturday at 6 p.m., there will be a fireworks pre-show at Audubon High School featuring live music, food trucks and other vendors, plus the parade winners will be presented their trophies!

Then, at 9 p.m. or dusk, a fireworks spectacular will fill the night sky!

Barrington

July 3: Barrington is throwing a Fourth of July bash ahead of the holiday! Those looking to showcase their patriotism as an individual or as a group are welcome to be a part of this year's Independence Day parade, which will kick off at 6 p.m. on July 3. Guests can expect to see decked-out trucks, cars, bikes, strollers and wagons during the community celebration.

A fireworks show will then cap off the night on the eve of Independence Day, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill

July 3: Cherry Hill will also throw a patriotic party ahead of Independence Day. On July 3, the township is hosting a fireworks show at the Jonas C. Morris Stadium at Cherry Hill High School West, beginning at 9 p.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 7 p.m., and then an hour later, the Masquerade Band will perform at 8 p.m.

Collingswood

July 4: Collingswood has an incredible lineup of patriotic plans this July 4. Beginning at 9 a.m. sharp, cyclists can decorate their bikes for the bike parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Then at 2 p.m., Collingswood keeps things cool with water games, raft races and coin tosses at Roberts Pool!

The nighttime festivities will be headlined by To The Max, who will perform at 7:45 p.m., followed by a fireworks spectacular at dusk! Guests can watch the fireworks from the Collingswood High School field and Knight Park.

Haddon Heights

July 4: Nearby, Haddon Heights' annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m. and follow a route along Station Avenue, starting at 2nd Avenue and looping around 10th Avenue before heading down High Street to Hoff's Park! The parade will feature string bands, floats, civic groups, classic cars, plus plenty of patriotically-decorated bikes, wagons, pets and costumes!

An hour before the parade kicks off, Haddon Heights will host its Firecracker 5k starting at 8 a.m.

Haddon Township

July 4: Over in Haddon Township, the annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and wind down Haddon Avenue to Crystal Lake Avenue and end at the Crystal Lake Pool. As always, the early bird gets the worm, so the first 300 people to arrive will get a free hot dog!

Registration for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the township's Municipal Building. Parade entries include bands, floats, fire trucks, pets, patriotic bikes, plus top prizes will be awarded in each category!

To cool off after the parade, Haddon Township residents and their guests can get into the Crystal Lake Pool free of charge on the Fourth of July. The pool will close at 6 p.m.

Haddonfield

July 4: While there won't be a town-wide fireworks display in town this year, the Haddonfield Celebrations Association Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., and the festivities continue with a brand new Borough Block Party with plenty of reasons to celebrate, including live music, interactive games and best of all – food trucks!

Washington Township

July 4: Washington Township will host its Fourth of July parade beginning around 6:30 p.m. Then you'll want to grab a beach chair or a comfy blanket because the township will host a dazzling fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. at Washington Township High School.

Pitman

July 4: Looking for more of a reason to celebrate? Pitman's Independence Day Parade has you covered there. This year, the borough's parade is themed, "A Year of Celebrations." See what we did there? The parade kicks off at 9:55 a.m. sharp on July 4.

July 5: Once day turns to night on Saturday, Pitman will host a fireworks display that can be viewed from Betty Park or other nearby areas. However, guests who are looking for that VIP, unobstructed view can purchase a ticket at a variety of Pitman businesses.

Vineland

July 4: Celebrate the 4th with the City of Vineland! This Cumberland County city's festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a free concert at Giampietro Park, headlined by the Bud Cavallo Trio and the Rowan College Symphony.

After the concert wraps up around 9 p.m., a fireworks spectacular will dance across the sky above Vineland High School. Guests are encouraged to come together at the high school or in the area nearby, grab a chair and take in the dazzling sight!

Atlantic City

July 3: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Tropicana will both set off fireworks displays in honor of Independence Day. Borgata's fireworks show, which is synced up to music, will last approximately 20 minutes and begin at 8:30 p.m. Guests can take in the sight from Borgata's surface lot.

July 4: Tropicana's fireworks series runs throughout the summer, and of course, will be displayed on July 4! The show begins at approximately 10 p.m.

Ocean City

July 4: If you find yourself down the shore this holiday weekend, Ocean City has plenty of family fun activities for the Fourth of July.

The city will host three bike parades: the first two begin at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m., while the third begins at noon, with registration starting at 11 a.m.

Hours later, at 7 p.m., the Fourth of July Kite Flying Competition kicks off, alongside other beachfront festivities next to the Music Pier. But the main event, Ocean City's fireworks spectacular, caps off the night beginning at 9 p.m.

Delaware

Dover

July 4: The First State's capital city will host a variety of events for its annual Fourth of July celebration. The celebration kicks off on July 4, with activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding after a nighttime fireworks show! From historical interpreters, free museum admission and tours to a pie-eating contest, parade and a military flyover, this year's celebration has something for everyone to enjoy!

The fireworks show over the Legislative Mall begins around 9:15 p.m. Event organizers recommend securing your optimal fireworks viewing area by 8 p.m.!

A full lineup of Dover's Fourth of July celebration is available online.

Hockessin

July 4: The "best parade in the state" of Delaware is back for another year! The Hockessin 4th of July Festival and Fireworks is packing the patriotism this Independence Day. Guests can start the day off with neighborhood relays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., the Fourth of July Parade will begin on Old Lancaster Pike. At dusk, a fireworks display that can be seen from all over Hockessin will take over the night sky.

According to the event website, the main viewing area for the fireworks show is at Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields.

Newark

July 4: Fourth of July celebrations will be held at the University of Delaware Athletic Complex. The Independence Day festivities will run from 6-10 p.m. and include a fireworks show!

Wilmington

July 5: Celebrate the Fourth of July on your own terms on Friday, and then join the City of Wilmington's family-friendly festivity day on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in Rodney Square. The event will feature live music, cultural demonstrations and performances, activities and games for children, plus a variety of food trucks from downtown Wilmington restaurants.

Also on Saturday, Wilmington Mayor John Carney is set to sign an executive order launching a yearlong initiative leading up to the USA's 250th birthday in 2026, called the "Wilmington 250th Celebration."

No official fireworks shows will be held in Wilmington this year.

Smyrna-Clayton

July 4: The Smyrna/Clayton July 4th Foundation Inc. will host its July 4th parade in Smyrna beginning at 9:30 a.m. According to Visit Delaware, the parade will be followed by outdoor activities in Municipal Park. Then, come dusk, a fireworks display will dazzle the night sky. The fireworks show begins across from Smyrna High School on Duck Creek Parkway, according to Visit Delaware.