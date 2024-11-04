2 Philadelphia Police officers hurt while responding to call in Mount Airy

Philadelphia officers injured while responding to call in Mount Airy

Philadelphia officers injured while responding to call in Mount Airy

Philadelphia officers injured while responding to call in Mount Airy

Two Philadelphia Police officers were hurt and taken to the hospital while responding to a domestic violence call in Mount Airy.

Inspector D F Pace said the incident happened along East Mount Airy Avenue and Germantown Avenue overnight. According to Pace, the officers were called back to a home where a domestic violence call originated from earlier in the evening.

Pace said when the officers arrived early Monday morning, they struggled with a suspect. One officer hit his knee, while the other hit his head on the ground and has a concussion.

Both officers were sent to area hospitals.

Pace said the suspect involved in the struggle was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including assault on a police officer.