2 Philadelphia Police officers hurt while responding to call in Mount Airy
Two Philadelphia Police officers were hurt and taken to the hospital while responding to a domestic violence call in Mount Airy.
Inspector D F Pace said the incident happened along East Mount Airy Avenue and Germantown Avenue overnight. According to Pace, the officers were called back to a home where a domestic violence call originated from earlier in the evening.
Pace said when the officers arrived early Monday morning, they struggled with a suspect. One officer hit his knee, while the other hit his head on the ground and has a concussion.
Both officers were sent to area hospitals.
Pace said the suspect involved in the struggle was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including assault on a police officer.