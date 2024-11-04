Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Philadelphia Police officers hurt while responding to call in Mount Airy

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia officers injured while responding to call in Mount Airy
Philadelphia officers injured while responding to call in Mount Airy 00:31

Two Philadelphia Police officers were hurt and taken to the hospital while responding to a domestic violence call in Mount Airy.

Inspector D F Pace said the incident happened along East Mount Airy Avenue and Germantown Avenue overnight. According to Pace, the officers were called back to a home where a domestic violence call originated from earlier in the evening.

Pace said when the officers arrived early Monday morning, they struggled with a suspect. One officer hit his knee, while the other hit his head on the ground and has a concussion.

Both officers were sent to area hospitals.

Pace said the suspect involved in the struggle was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including assault on a police officer.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.