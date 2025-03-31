When do the Phillies play today? What to know about the home opener at Citizens Bank Park

Here's everything you need to know for the Phillies Home Opener

Baseball is back at the bank.

The Philadelphia Phillies' 2025 season is already underway, but on Monday, the team will play its first game of the year in front of its home crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

The weather looks a bit iffy, but that's not tampering with the excitement for a fresh run at a Red October. Here's what you need to know about today's Phillies' home opener.

What time is the Phillies game?

First pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener at Citizens Bank Park is set for 3:05 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. All gates open at 12:35 p.m.

Tailgating lots M-O open at 10 a.m., and non-tailgating lots P-X open at 12 p.m.

Heading into their first home games, the Phils are 2-1.

What is the Phillies starting lineup today?

As of Monday morning, the team hasn't released its full lineup for their first game at CBP. However, pitcher Cristopher Sánchez is listed as the probable start on the mound for Philadelphia

Will it rain during the Phillies game?

Right now, it looks like it'll stay dry for first pitch, but a severe weather threat is forecast to reach the city around 6 p.m. However, that could change if the storm speeds up.

Tailgating — noon-3 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy, low to mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, low to mid-70s. First pitch — 3:05 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, mid-70s. End of game — 6 p.m.: Cloudy with a shower or storm possible, upper 60s to low 70s.

Heavy rain, damaging winds and intense lightning are the main threats on Monday night. While the tornado threat is very low, it's not zero in our region.

Can I still get Phillies tickets?

Tickets are still available for Monday's game against the Rockies. Single-game tickets and ticket packages can be purchased on the Phillies' website.

Can you bring bags into Citizens Bank Park?

Non-clear bags, backpacks and draw-string bags are not allowed inside Citizens Bank Park.

Only small purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into the stadium, the team says.

Medically necessary bags, including diaper bags, are permitted.

Guests can store items inside lockers located on Citizens Bank Way for $10, and all bags are subject to inspection.