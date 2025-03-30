J.T. Realmuto expected to return for Philadelphia Phillies' home opener, Trea Turner likely won't play

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is expected to return to the lineup Monday for the team's home opener against the Colorado Rockies, but manager Rob Thomson said shortstop Trea Turner will likely not play.

Realmuto and Turner each missed Sunday's series finale against the Washington Nationals, where the Phillies lost 5-1 after Aaron Nola gave up a pair of home runs.

Realmuto suffered a bruised foot when he fouled a ball off himself Saturday and left in the seventh inning. Turner missed his second consecutive game with a back spasm.

Thomson said before the game that Realmuto was being held out as a precaution on Sunday.

Thomson said Turner received treatment Sunday morning, then swung the bat and played catch during the Phillies' loss. The shortstop told reporters Saturday that his back felt tight after Thursday's season opener and then worse while taking grounders before Saturday's game.

"We'll reevaluate tomorrow," Thomson said. "We might give him another day, which gives him two days with the off day (Tuesday)."