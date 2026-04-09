2 missing workers presumed dead after parking garage collapse in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood

The two construction workers who are missing after a parking garage in Grays Ferry partially collapsed are presumed dead, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Thursday night.

Parker said all three workers who died were members of Ironworkers Union Local 401. One of the workers was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Wednesday after the partial collapse on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue. Two other people were rescued from the collapse and treated and released from the hospital.

Parker said city agencies have notified the families of the workers who are presumed dead.

"We stand resolutely with every member of the Local 401 family and the Philadelphia Building Trades during this very difficult time," Parker said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.