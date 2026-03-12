Philadelphia-area law enforcement, Jewish communities step up security after Michigan attack

The suspect who allegedly rammed a car into a synagogue in the Detroit area is dead after being confronted by security, local officials say.

Law enforcement and Jewish communities in the Philadelphia area say they're taking extra precautions after the attack in Michigan, which targeted one of the largest Reform synagogues in the United States. No other injuries have been reported in the incident, according to CBS News Detroit.

Rabbi Micah Peltz, of Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, said his community is prepared for situations like this.

"We always have an armed guard at our door; we always have our building secure. We have a wonderful relationship with the Cherry Hill Police Department, and also we're tapped into the Jewish Federation's security services, that also is a great network of security, so fortunately, though unfortunately in the bigger picture, we're prepared for things like this."

Camden County officials directed police officers to increase patrols and respond to local houses of worship and schools as a precaution, a spokesperson said.

The community received an alert after the news broke, and Cherry Hill police increased patrols in the area, he said.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it is "actively monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with our law enforcement partners." If anyone sees something suspicious, they should call 911 or submit a tip to 215-686-8477 (TIPS), the spokesperson said.

Philadelphia police said on social media they are increasing patrols around houses of worship and other sensitive locations.

A spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said, "While there are no known threats to our local community, we remain in close coordination with law enforcement and our security partners, and patrols around Jewish institutions are being increased out of an abundance of caution."

The Jewish Federation of Southern NJ said the security agency JFed Security is responsible for security oversight for Jewish institutions in 11 New Jersey counties and all of Delaware.

JFed Security "is well-informed of the situation" and is currently operating at a heightened security level, a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Southern NJ said in an email.

"We are not aware of any immediate threats to our area at this time, but increased patrols are in effect in these areas and individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local authorities," the spokesperson said.

In a statement on social media, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said, "The attack on Michigan's Temple Israel is unacceptable and another reminder of the challenges we face as a country."

Shapiro said he has been in touch with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "We must remember that we are not helpless in the face of the rising antisemitism and hate around us. We must speak and act with moral clarity and condemn attacks on any houses of worship across our country," the statement said in part.