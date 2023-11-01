New video shows how 2 inmates escaped Philadelphia jail in May

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Newly released surveillance video by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office shows how two men escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center back in early May.

Wednesday morning District Attorney Larry Krasner presented the findings of his investigation into that escape. The surveillance video showed Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant walk out of their cells at around 8:30 p.m. and then crawl on their stomachs to a door to escape.

Krasner said another inmate -- who was also out of his cell -- was their lookout.

In total, Krasner said it took them only 90 seconds to get out.

The DA's video also revealed a hole in the fence at the jail that Hurst and Grant were able to sneak through had been there for about seven weeks.

Prison officials supposedly knew about this hole and looked at it days before the escape, but nothing was done.

